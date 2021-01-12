TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are expected to release new modelling data on Tuesday as the province grapples with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford hinted at the modelling last week, saying the data will make people “fall off their chair.”

The last time modelling data was released to the public was in mid-December ahead of the holiday season. At the time, officials predicted that if cases increased by an average of three per cent per day, the province would generate around 5,000 cases per day by the end of the month.

Officials said that “daily mortality is increasing and based on forecasting will continue to increase,” adding that under the “maximum likelihood estimate” the province would see a little under 50 deaths a day by February.

It also predicted that under any scenario, Ontario would surpass the 300 benchmark of COVID-19 patients in intensive care, making it nearly impossible to provide care not related to the disease.

The modelling is being presented hours before the premier is expected to announce new measures in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.

Multiple sources confirmed to CTV News that invoking a state of emergency is under active consideration.

The modelling data is expected to be released publicly around 11:30 a.m.