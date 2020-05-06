TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded a slight spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases and has added 68 new deaths.

The province added 412 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing the total number in the province to 18,722. Ontario has recorded 1,429 COVID-19-related deaths.

The slight uptick in cases comes after Ontario reported two consecutive days of less than 400 new cases. On Tuesday, 387 new cases of the virus was reported while on Monday 370 cases were confirmed.

The province also reported that 13,222 of COVID-19 cases in Ontario have now been resolved. That number accounts for more than 70 per cent all cases.

The slight spike in cases comes as the Ontario government extended all emergency orders in the province until after Victoria Day.

According to Wednesday’s epidemiological summary, of all deceased patients in Ontario, seven were between the ages of 20 and 39, 63 people were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 359 people were between the ages of 60 and 79.

People, who are over the age of 80, continue to be the hardest hit group. So far, at least 1,000 people in this age group of have died.

There are currently 223 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes, according to the province.

