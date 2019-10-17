

OXFORD COUNTY, Ont. -- Ontario Provincial Police officers are investigating a highway crash that killed a pedestrian.

Police say the collision happened on Highway 401 in Oxford County's Blandford-Blenheim Township, east of Woodstock, on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m.

They say a passing eastbound motorist hit a man when he was outside his vehicle.

The motorist failed to remain at the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police are not releasing the name of the man killed at this time, but are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the O.P.P.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2019.