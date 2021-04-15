TORONTO -- The Ontario government has announced it will provide free child care to eligible health-care and front-line workers starting on Monday.

According to the government, the decision was made after it was announced last week that schools will close in the province indefinitely to in-person learning.

Starting April 19, emergency child care will be provided at no cost to school-aged children for parents and guardians who are eligible.

The government said the free child care is intended to help people who can’t work from home who have elementary school-aged children.

"Child care is an absolutely critical part of our fight against COVID-19, and will be key to our economic recovery," Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a written statement Thursday

The government said eligible parents and guardians with a school-aged child should contact their local service system manager for information on availability, program locations and registration.

During the school closure, parents who are not designated as frontline workers will not be able to send their children to child care facilities.

Full list of those eligible for free child care: