TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make another COVID-19-related announcement this afternoon.

The premier will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips, and Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli at his daily news conference at Queen’s Park.

The news conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the announcement live as soon as it begins.