Ontario premier will make another COVID-19 announcement this afternoon
Published Thursday, April 30, 2020 7:34AM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make another COVID-19-related announcement this afternoon.
The premier will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliot and Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton at his daily news conference held at Queen’s Park.
The news conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m.
CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the news conference live as soon as it begins.
