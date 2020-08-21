TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make an announcement in Brockville, Ont. on Friday.

The announcement is expected to make official the provincial and federal government’s securement of an agreement with 3M that will see the company produce N95 masks at a facility in Brockville.

We’re headed to 3M in #Brockville for a great joint announcement with @JustinTrudeau at 1pm - stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/lN0LBbeo05 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) August 21, 2020

Ottawa and the province will each contribute $23.3 million to help increase capacity at the Brockville plant, allowing it to produce up to 100 million N95 masks a year.

Ford has repeatedly said the province needs to ramp up its own production of personal protective equipment in light of the pandemic.

He has also been publicly critical of U.S. President Donald Trump's attempts to limit the export of N95 masks from American plants.

On Friday, Ford will be joined by Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli, and MPP Steve Clark, as well as the federal Minister of Public Services Anita Anand.

– With files from the Canadian Press