TORONTO -- Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is expected to join Premier Doug Ford for a COVID-19-related announcement this afternoon.

The announcement will be made during the premier's daily news conference held at Queen’s Park.

Minister of Health Christine Elliott will also be in attendance.

On Monday, Ford stated that his government would make announcements “early next week” regarding when licensed childcare and public schools could reopen.

“They’re just crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s on the plan going forward,” the premier said.

Schools across the province have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario’s state of emergency has been extended until June 2 but the province has slowly started allowing for some non-essential businesses to reopen, offering curbside pickup or delivery.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the news conference live as soon as it begins.