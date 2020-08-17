TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to speak at this year's virtual province-wide annual conference for municipalities on Monday.

The Association of Municipalities Ontario conference, where Ford is set to speak, tries to provide a platform for the province’s 444 municipalities to exchange ideas and work together.

This year, the focus of the conference will be how to address the impacts of COVID-19.

The AMO has at times clashed with the provincial government during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying last month that emergency funds haven't flowed to municipalities quickly enough.

They pointed the finger at “federal-provincial wrangling about how to share the costs.”

The premier is also expected to make a COVID-19-related announcement on Monday afternoon.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.

– With files from the Canadian Press