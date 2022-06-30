Ontario premier to mark upcoming gas tax cut in Brampton today

Ontario premier to mark upcoming gas tax cut in Brampton today

Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a press briefing in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a press briefing in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton