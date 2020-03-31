Ontario premier to make education-related announcement amid COVID-19 pandemic
Published Tuesday, March 31, 2020 7:20AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 31, 2020 7:31AM EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seen during a news conference in Toronto on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)
TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Tuesday related to education amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The premier is expected to speak to reporters at 1 p.m. at Queen's Park.
He will be joined by the Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano and Minister of Education Stephen Lecce.