TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement in Brampton, Ont. today along with the provincial chair of the vaccine distribution task force.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones will join the premier and General Rick Hillier for the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, Ford called on the federal government to provide a clear timeline on when the province will receive the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, saying that it is “impossible” to plan distribution without that critical information.

“Make no mistake, this will be a monumental effort,” Ford told reporters on Friday. “When you look at a province the size of Ontario, with as many variables as we're facing, without proper planning or the proper information, this can be a logistical nightmare.”

The comments were made hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused to provide a clear timeline for when Canadians will have access to a vaccine, saying only that he hopes to have more than half of Canadians vaccinated by September 2021.

Elliott had previously said the province is likely to roll out the first doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine between January and March of 2021, followed by a second batch from March until “about” July.

However, since then the government has rolled back their vaccine rhetoric, saying that it is not clear if those targets will be achieved.

The vaccines, produced south of the border, have not yet been approved by Health Canada. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the COVID-19 vaccines either, but they could issue their stamp of approval as early as two weeks from now.

CTV News Toronto will livestream Tuesday's announcement at 1 p.m.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Katherine DeClerq