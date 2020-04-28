TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make a COVID-19-related announcement on Tuesday afternoon, one day after the province revealed its three-phase plan to reopen the economy.

Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction Prabmeet Sarkaria will join the premier for his daily news conference held at Queen’s Park.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Tuesday’s announcement comes one day after the province released its framework for restarting the economy following weeks of shutdown due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.