TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make another COVID-19-related announcement on Tuesday, a day after the province announced that most of the province will be moving to Stage 3 of its reopening plan.

The premier will be joined by the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli for Tuesday’s announcement in Cambridge, Ont.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.

The premier announced on Monday that 24 of the province’s 34 regions will be moving to Stage 3, which will see cinemas, gyms and indoor dining reopen.

Health units in the Greater Toronto Area, along with a few others like Niagara and Windsor, will not be moving to Stage 3 until further notice.

Those regions moving to Stage 3 will see a significant increase in social gathering limits. Indoor gathering limits will increase from 10 to a maximum of 50 people, while outdoor gathering limits will increase to a maximum of 100 people.

The 24 regions will move into Stage 3 starting Friday.