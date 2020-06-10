TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Wednesday afternoon related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford will be joined by Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano and Health Minister Christine Elliot for the announcement.

Earlier this week, the province announced that the majority of Ontario's public health unit regions will move forward to Stage 2 on Friday.

Stage 2 means that a significant list of businesses, including restaurants, hair salons and malls, will be allowed to reopen in parts of Ontario, except the Toronto-area and a few other regions.

The premier announced on Tuesday that all child care centres in Ontario will also be allowed to reopen as of Friday amid the COVID-19 pandemic – with public health guidelines put in effect.

CTV News Toronto will livestream the announcement from Queen’s Park at 1 p.m.