TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make a COVID-19-related announcement on Friday afternoon.

The premier will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Minister of Finance Rod Phillips for the announcement.

The announcement will come a day after the Ontario government unveiled a plan for how the province will begin to safely resume scheduled surgeries and procedures.

The premier was joined by the health minister on Thursday to make the announcement.

The province had begun to slow down scheduled surgical and procedural work in March in order to create capacity for hospitals in case there was a massive surge in COVID-19 patients.

The new plan would allow for some postponed surgeries and procedures to resume while the province also ensures there is capacity for a potential COVID-19 surge.

Ford will be speaking from Queen’s Park at 1 p.m. Friday. CTV News Toronto will livestream the announcement at that time.