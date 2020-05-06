TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement this afternoon amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips and Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade to make the announcement at 1 p.m. at Queen’s Park.

CTV News Toronto will carry the announcement live.

It comes a day after the premier announced the province is expanding its network of virtual mental health services for residents who may be struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The internet-based Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (iCBT) programs are part of the government’s $12 million emergency investment in mental health announced last month and was developed in partnership with MindBeacon and Morneau Shepell.

These services include access to mental health support providers so that users can “self-refer” themselves into the programs of their choice, as well as telephone coaching.

The government says the expansion will also work to support frontline health-care workers who may be experiencing burnout, anxiety or depression.