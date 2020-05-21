TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make a COVID-19-related announcement this afternoon, alongside the province’s minister of colleges and universities.

The premier has been holding a daily news conference at Queen’s Park regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic since March.

Details surrounding Thursday’s announcement have not been released.

Ford will be joined by Ross Romano and Minister of Health Christine Elliott.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the news conference live as soon as it begins.