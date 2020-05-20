TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make another COVID-19-related announcement this afternoon.

At today’s daily news conference held at Queen’s Park, the premier will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney.

The announcement comes one day after the Ontario government announced that it had extended all emergency orders in the province, including restrictions on social gatherings, until May 29 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emergency orders currently in place restrict social gatherings of more than five people, close bars and restaurants, except for takeout and delivery, and redeploy staff for long-term care homes and congregate settings.

The province also entered stage one of its “restart phase” on Tuesday with several non-essential businesses reopening to customers with strict public health guidelines in place.

Wednesday’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry it live as soon as it begins.