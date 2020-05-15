TORONTO -- One day after unveiling what the first stage of the province’s recovery phase will look like, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make another COVID-19-related announcement this afternoon.

The premier will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction Prabmeet Sarkaria at his daily news conference held at Queen’s Park.

On Thursday afternoon, the Ontario government announced that retail stores not in malls could reopen and all construction projects could resume on Tuesday. As well, the province gave the green light to a number of other services that have all been shuttered since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford is expected to begin speaking at 1 p.m. on Friday.

