TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make a COVID-19-related announcement on Thursday afternoon.

The premier will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott for the announcement.

Ford will be speaking from Queen's Park at 1 p.m. CTV News Toronto will livestream the announcement at that time.

On Wednesday, Ford announced a list of more businesses than can open with strict guidelines in place, adding that the province is moving forward with "cautious optimism."

Ford said garden centres and nurseries will be allowed to reopen as of Friday at 12:01 a.m. On Saturday, hardware stores and safety supply stores will also be allowed to reopen.

On May 11, retail stores with a street entrance will be allowed to reopen for curbside pickup.

"We've been preparing to get more and more of our economy working again safely and cautiously because when it comes to reopening our economy I’d rather be safe than sorry," Ford said Wednesday.

"I want to be clear, all public health measures remain in place and will be strictly enforced. We can't take the progress we have made for granted."

"We will move with cautious optimism."

A small list of other non-essential businesses in the province were allowed to reopen on Monday, when some seasonal businesses and construction projects were given the green light to continue operating.