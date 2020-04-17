TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement today as the province continues its efforts to flatten the curve.

Ford will be joined by Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton at Queen's Park to make the 1 p.m. announcement.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the announcement live.

Earlier this week, Ford confirmed that students at Ontario public schools will not be returning to the classroom in early May.

The provincial government initially planned to reopen schools on May 1 for teachers and May 4 for students, and suggested that any further closures would be up to the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

On Tuesday, Ford said students will not be returning to school as planned in light of the provincial extension of the state of emergency until May 12.

While Ford stressed that his government isn't cancelling the school year entirely, he did not provide a potential date when students could return to the classroom.