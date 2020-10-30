TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement alongside his minister of education on Friday.

Minister Stephen Lecce will join the premier and the Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe for the announcement in Etobicoke, Ont. at 1 p.m.

The announcement today comes a day after Ontario health officials said that while COVID-19 cases continue to climb, modelling data indicates the province may have avoided the worst-case scenario.

At the same time, officials said they expect to see at least 800 new COVID-19 cases a day for most of the next month.

“What is important here though is that although cases are continuing to grow, that growth has slowed,” co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table Adalsteinn Brown said at a news conference Thursday. “We’re starting to see a more gentle curve there.”

--With files from CTV News Toronto's Katherine DeClerq