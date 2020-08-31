TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement on Monday afternoon.

The premier will be joined by Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton and Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli for the announcement in Etobicoke, Ont.

On Friday, Premier Ford made use of a chart to compare the province's relatively low COVID-19 caseload per capita with staggering U.S. case counts in an effort to urge the federal government to keep the border closed.

Ontario health officials recorded 112 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 148 new infections on Saturday, which was the highest number of new infections since July 24.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the announcement live at 1 p.m.