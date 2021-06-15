TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement on Tuesday regarding unmarked burial sites on the grounds of former residential schools in Ontario following a promise made to release an action plan for the sites.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford made the commitment last week after the remains of 215 children were found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School last month in Kamloops, British Columbia.

The minister will join the premier for the announcement on Tuesday morning at around 11 a.m.

Last week, Rickford, who represents the riding of Kenora-Rainy River, told CTV News Toronto that at least 426 Indigenous children are known to have died at schools in Ontario, and there are at least a dozen known unmarked burial sites across the province.

“We’ve made a commitment to come up with something that will roll out in the coming days and weeks that is substantial and substantive,” Rickford said.

“This work is long overdue and I think we owe this present urgency to the children that never made it home from Kamloops and the prospect, the very real prospect that similar circumstances may exist in Ontario.”

The 2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission report called for implementation strategies for the “ongoing identification, documentation, maintenance, commemoration, and protection of residential school cemeteries or other sites at which residential school children were buried.”

-With files from CTV News Toronto’s Beth Macdonell