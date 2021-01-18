TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement in York Region on Monday amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the province.

The premier’s announcement will take place in Vaughan, Ont., and it comes after the province implemented a series of new restrictions last week to curb the spread of the disease.

The provincial government’s new outdoor gathering limit and stay-at-home order went into effect across the province on Thursday.

The number of new COVID-19 cases per day went over the 3,000 mark once again this past weekend after infection numbers below that were reported on Friday.

Health officials reports 3,056 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 3,422 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The province is also continuing to build on its COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

The first COVID-19 vaccination site not hosted in an Ontario hospital or long-term care home opened today at Toronto’s Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The news conference today will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca at 1 p.m.