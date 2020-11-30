TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement in Vaughan, Ont. today as the province imposes tougher restrictions in five of its regions.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Finance Minister Rod Phillips will join the premier for the announcement Friday afternoon.

The provincial government announced last week that it would move Windsor-Essex into the red alert level of its tiered framework, which is the strictest level short of a lockdown.

Meanwhile, Halidimand-Norfolk is shifting to the orange level, and three other regions – Hastings Prince Edward, Lambton and Northwestern – are going into the yellow level.

Earlier this month, Hamilton, York and Halton, Durham, Waterloo regions already moved into the red zone, which limited indoor dining at restaurants and bars to 10 customers max.

Toronto and Peel regions are currently in the lockdown phase, the final stage of the province’s tiered framework, which shuttered most non-essential businesses, including gyms, personal care services and malls.

– With files from the Canadian Press