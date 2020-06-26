TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement at Queen’s Park this afternoon alongside Minister of Health Christine Elliott.

The announcement comes after most of the province entered Stage 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan this week, except the municipalities of Leamington and Kingsville, which are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks in their agri-farm sector.

The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario have been generally trending downward this week. Aside from a slight increase on Tuesday, the province has continued to report fewer than 200 lab-confirmed cases daily.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.