Advertisement
Toronto News | Weather & Traffic | CTV News Toronto
Ontario premier to make announcement at Queen’s Park today
Premier Doug Ford holds his daily COVID-19 press briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Russell - POOL
TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement at Queen’s Park this afternoon alongside Minister of Health Christine Elliott.
The announcement comes after most of the province entered Stage 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan this week, except the municipalities of Leamington and Kingsville, which are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks in their agri-farm sector.
The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario have been generally trending downward this week. Aside from a slight increase on Tuesday, the province has continued to report fewer than 200 lab-confirmed cases daily.
CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.