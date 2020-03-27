TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement at Queen’s Park today as the province tries to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Finance Minister Rod Phillips for the 1 p.m. announcement being held at Queen’s Park.

In Ontario, there are currently more than 850 confirmed cases of the virus and 15 deaths.

At a news conference on Thursday, Ford lashed out at a high-end grocery store in Toronto that was selling Lysol wipes for $30.

"Nothing gets me more furious than someone taking advantage and price gouging the public that are in desperate need of these items," Ford said.

The Premier said the issue would be discussed at an upcoming cabinet meeting and that price gouging would be made illegal under the new powers afforded to the government under the Emergency Management act.

"We're coming after you. We’re going to come after you hard, we’re going to protect the people of this province," Ford said of Ontario businesses that increase much-sought after COVID-19 protective products.

In a statement, Pusateri’s Fine Foods called the issue a “mistake” and promised to issue full refunds to customers who purchased the product at the higher price point.

Earlier in the week, Ford announced the government would spend $17 billion over the next year to help combat the economic impact of the virus.