TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement today at Queen's Park as the province tries to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Ford will be joined alongside Health Minister Christine Elliot and Finance Minister Rod Phillips to make the announcement at 1 p.m.

Watch live on CTVNewsToronto.ca at 1 p.m.

The announcement comes a day after the province said it will spend $17 billion over the next year and record a $20.5 billion deficit to battle the devastating economic impact of the virus.

As of Thursday morning, there are 688 confirmed cases of the virus in Ontario and 13 deaths.