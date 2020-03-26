Ontario premier to make announcement at Queen's Park amid COVID-19 crisis
Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions as Health Minister Christine Elliott, Associate Energy Minister Bill Walker, Energy Minister Greg Rickford and Finance Minister Rod Phillips listen at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday March 24, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)
TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement today at Queen's Park as the province tries to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Ford will be joined alongside Health Minister Christine Elliot and Finance Minister Rod Phillips to make the announcement at 1 p.m.
The announcement comes a day after the province said it will spend $17 billion over the next year and record a $20.5 billion deficit to battle the devastating economic impact of the virus.
As of Thursday morning, there are 688 confirmed cases of the virus in Ontario and 13 deaths.