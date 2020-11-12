TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement Thursday as new COVID-19 cases in Ontario continue to reach new heights.

The province has logged four days of record-breaking case numbers in less than a week.

On Thursday, 1,575 new infections were added, the highest number ever reported in Ontario, smashing the record set a day earlier of 1,426 cases.

Ontario’s seven-day average for number of new cases now sits at 1,299, up significantly from the average 981 cases reported this time last week.

Ford’s announcement will be made just hours before the province is expected to release new modelling data projecting the spread of COVID-19 in Ontario in the weeks ahead.

Last month, the province released data that showed three different scenarios for what could happen over the next 30 days as the province approaches the peak of the second wave.

Health officials predicted Ontario would most likely see about 800 cases per day for much of November in the best-case scenario.

However, daily case counts in the province have spiked since those projections were released. In fact, recent numbers in Ontario have surpassed the worst-case scenario previously presented by the modelling table.

Ford will be joined by Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli for the 1 p.m. announcement in Hamilton.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the announcement live.

With files from CP24’s Codi Wilson.