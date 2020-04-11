Ontario premier to make announcement amid COVID-19 pandemic
Published Saturday, April 11, 2020 9:30AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, April 11, 2020 12:58PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Thursday in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
The premier is expected to speak to reporters at 1 p.m. at Queen's Park
He will be joined by the Minister of Health Christine Elliott and the Minister of Finance Rod Phillips.
