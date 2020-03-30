TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Monday after a record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases were reported in the province this past weekend.

The premier is expected to speak to reporters at 1 p.m. at Queen's Park.

He will be joined by the Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, and Minister of Finance Rod Phillips.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the news conference live as soon as it begins.