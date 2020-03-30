Ontario premier to make announcement amid COVID-19 pandemic
Published Monday, March 30, 2020 7:53AM EDT Last Updated Monday, March 30, 2020 8:46AM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Monday after a record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases were reported in the province this past weekend.
The premier is expected to speak to reporters at 1 p.m. at Queen's Park.
He will be joined by the Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, and Minister of Finance Rod Phillips.
CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the news conference live as soon as it begins.