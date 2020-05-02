TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make a COVID-19 related announcement on Saturday afternoon.

The premier will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry John Yakabuski.

Ford will be speaking at the news conference from Queen’s Park at 1 p.m.

The Ontario government announced on Friday that certain businesses and workplaces can reopen on Monday with strict public health measures in effect.

The government said businesses permitted to reopen include seasonal businesses and some essential construction projects.