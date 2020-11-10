TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Toronto Mayor John Tory on Tuesday for an announcement as new COVID-19 cases in the city reach new heights.

The City of Toronto reported 520 new cases of the disease on Tuesday, the highest number of new cases logged in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Monday, Tory and Toronto's medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, hinted that new public health restrictions may be coming in an effort to curb the rise in case numbers.

“We are continuing to speak with our public health officials, with our lawyers, and with the province. And as people would expect, we are carefully reviewing all of our options," Tory said at the time.

Toronto is the only region in Ontario not currently placed in the governments new tiered-system of lockdown measures, as per a request from Tory himself.

Instead, the city is observing a modified set of the province’s Stage 2 public health measures that restrict indoor dining and the use of gyms and movie theatres.

The premier will also be joined by Finance Minister Rod Phillips and Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction Prabmeet Sarkaria for the 1 p.m. announcement in North York.

