TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement this afternoon alongside the minister of education following a technical briefing on changes to the province's math curriculum.

Ford has long promised to “fix” the current Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) testing program by replacing it.

"We’re turning the corner with education. Again, rather than having our students with the lowest math scores in the country—50 per cent of them are failing,” Ford said in the legislature on March 5.

On Friday, the government announced that students in Ontario will likely see mix of in-class and online learning when they return to school in September.

The technical briefing will take place at 11:30 a.m. followed by an announcement at 1 p.m. Ford and Stephen Lecce will also be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott.

