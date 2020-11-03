TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce a new tiered system for COVID-19 shutdowns Tuesday afternoon.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Phillips and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams to make the announcement at 1 p.m. at Queen’s Park.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live.

The new system is expected to give municipalities and public health units clear criteria for when to impose lockdowns and closures.

Government sources, speaking on background to discuss matters that have yet to be approved by cabinet, told CTV News Toronto on Monday the new system will act as a dimmer switch allowing regions to gradually increase or decrease restrictions as needed — replacing the current modified Stage 2 restrictions.

Each tier would carry a more stringent set of measures ranging from no restrictions whatsoever, to a full lockdown for the regions that have unmanageable rates of COVID-19.

Ford is also expected to announce the next steps for bars, restaurants, gyms and movie theatres which were all targeted in the modified stage two restrictions imposed on Ottawa, Toronto, Peel and York regions.

He said on Monday that a decision will be made "very soon" on whether restrictions can be eased in the province's COVID-19 hot spots.

The premier said he would get recommendations from the health table, adding that he would hopefully have some "better news over the next few days."

"We'll have to review what the health table brings to us an make that decision very soon," Ford said.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Colin D’Mello