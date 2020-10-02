TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement Friday afternoon alongside some of the province's top officials.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Chief Medical Officer of Heath Dr. David Williams, Chief Coroner for Ontario and Coordinator of the Provincial Outbreak Response Dr. Dirk Huyer, and President and CEO of Ontario Health Matthew Anderson to make the announcement at 1 p.m.

On Thursday, Ford announced that his government will temporarily boost the pay for nearly 147,000 personal support workers across the province.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement while warning "some of the toughest days lie ahead" as the second wave of COVID-19 begins to grip the province.

Effective on Oct. 1, the province provided a temporary wage increase for personal support workers who deliver publicly funded services.

Meanwhile, Williams said Thursday that Ontario's COVID-19 hotspots could be forced to reintroduce some Stage 1 restrictions in order to slow the spread of the disease.

He added that if Ontario does revert back to an earlier stage in the reopening process it won't be the same as last time.

"We have to be much more strategic and much more targeted and meticulous," Williams said.

Health officials reported 538 new COVID-19 cases in Ontario on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 52,248.