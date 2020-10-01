TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Thursday afternoon.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams and Minister of Long-Term Dr. Merrilee Fullerton at 1 p.m. at Queen's Park.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live.

The announcement comes a day after the Ontario government released COVID-19 modelling that projects how hard the second wave could hit the province.

According to the modelling, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario is now doubling every 10 to 12 days.

Ontario could record 1,000 new cases per day by mid-October.

"If things grow as we're anticipating, we will see a dramatic increase in the number of cases," Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto Adalsteinn Brown said. "Likely over 1,000 cases within the first half of October a day, which is a remarkably high surge."

The modelling does not take into account the government's recent tightening of public health measures, which include slashing social gatherings, closing strip clubs and tougher restrictions on bars and restaurants.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said Wednesday the province will "have some more actions coming" to flatten the second wave of the disease.

Williams said in order to lessen the effect of the second wave, residents must again strictly follow public health rules.

"We need to pull up our socks," he said. "We can impact the curve."

Meanwhile, health officials continue to record numbers of new COVID-19 infections at levels unseen since April.

The province logged 625 new infections Wednesday, up from the 554 cases added on Tuesday.