Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement today on whether schools will reopen for the remainder of the school year.

The decision come after the Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, local medical officers of health and the Ontario Science Advisory Table advised the government to reopen in-person learning.

Schools have been closed for in-person learning since mid-April when the province announced they would be shut down indefinitely due to skyrocketing COVID-19 transmission in the province.

Sources say Ford and his government are now concerned that several public health units would not be able to reopen due to case counts or outbreaks, and reopening schools could drive up transmission in those zones.

Sources told CTV News Toronto that Ford was not willing to reopen schools until the fall, but the decision is expected to be finalized during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday afternoon, and will be announced shortly after.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Health Minister Christine Elliott will join the premier for the announcement at Queen’s Park on Wednesday.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.