TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will announce today whether Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex can move forward to Stage 3.

Ford will be joined alongside Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton to make the announcement at 1 p.m. at Queen's Park. They will also announce the launch of an independent commission into COVID-19 and long-term care.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live.

The three regions waiting to move forward to Stage 3 were all held back because of their daily COVID-19 case counts.

On Tuesday, the province reported fewer than 10 new COVID-19 cases in Toronto and Peel Region and 22 in Windsor-Essex.

Earlier this week, Elliott said that Ontario's top doctor would wait until receiving data late Tuesday night to make the final decision on who can advance to Stage 3.

Elliott said the large parties that were busted in Brampton this weekend makes deciding if Peel Region can move forward to Stage 3 difficult because it’s too early to know if the disease was spread.

Parties have been blamed for dozens of recent COVID-19 infections in the Ottawa area.

In Stage 3, indoor dining can resume at bars and restaurants and the size of gatherings can increase to 50 indoors and 100 outdoors.

Physical distancing is still required during any gathering with people from outside an individual's social circle. The province is not increasing the number of people a person can gather with without physical distancing measures in place.

This announcement will be made at the same time as the Stage 3 announcement for Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex. #onpoli — Colin D'Mello CTVNews (@ColinDMello) July 29, 2020

What still can't open in Stage 3?

The government has banned a number of high-risk businesses and activities from resuming in Stage 3, including amusement parks, water parks, buffet-style food services, dancing in restaurants and bars, overnight stays at camps for children, private karaoke rooms, prolonged or deliberate contact while playing sports, saunas, steam rooms, bath houses and oxygen bars.

Nightclubs are still banned from reopening, except for the purpose of serving food or drinks.

Casinos will be allowed to reopen but table games are banned.

Meanwhile, all restaurants, bars, concession stands, and other food and drink establishments are allowed to reopen for indoor dining in Stage 3.

Gyms and fitness studios can also reopen with safety protocols in place. Organized sports can also resume, with the exception of contact sports. Playgrounds, community centres and libraries will also reopen.

The province will also allow personal support services to resume that involve a customers' face, such as facials and some piercings.