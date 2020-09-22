TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce the province's COVID-19 fall preparedness plan today.

The permier has promised the plan will help the province grapple with a possible second wave of the novel coronavirus as daily virus case counts continue to rise in Ontario.

Ford will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott to make the announcement on Tuesday.

Ford has been under pressure to release the updated plan as opposition politicians say it should have come weeks earlier.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says parts of the plan are currently being implemented, including increased testing capacity.

The new plan comes as Ontario continues to struggle with long line ups at some of its 147 COVID-19 assessment centres.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream Monday’s announcement live at 1 p.m.

--With files from The Canadian Press