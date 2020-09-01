TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday at Queen’s Park.

Premier Ford will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott as well as Minister for Seniors and Accessibility Raymond Cho.

The announcement comes a day after the premier admitted that an outbreak of COVID-19 could occur in schools as early as the “first day” when classes resume in two weeks.

"If it really starts taking off, I will not hesitate for a second to close schools down," Ford said at a news conference on Monday. "In the blink of an eye, they’re down, they’re done. Bang. Closed,” Ford said at the time.

