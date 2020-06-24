TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement this afternoon as Toronto and Peel Region officially enter Stage 2 of the province's regional reopening plan.

As of today, Windsor-Essex, which is experiencing an outbreak among migrant workers, is the only region in the province that has not moved on to the next stage.

On Tuesday, Ford said that he would not get his hair cut in solidariy with the region, as hair salons and other services in that area remain closed in Stage 1.

The premier will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams and Dr. Dirk Huyer, the chief coroner for Ontario.

