Ontario premier set to make announcement amid COVID-19 pandemic
Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020 7:40AM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement today as the province continues to grapple with COVID-19.
Ford will be accompanied by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton and Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Todd Smith for the announcement at Queen’s park.
This comes a day after the province released new modelling data on COVID-19 in Ontario, which suggests that community spread cases of the virus has peaked, while cases in long-term care homes and other congregate settings, such as homeless shelters, appears to be surging.
CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the announcement live at 1 p.m.
