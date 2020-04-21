TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement today as the province continues to grapple with COVID-19.

Ford will be accompanied by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton and Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Todd Smith for the announcement at Queen’s park.

This comes a day after the province released new modelling data on COVID-19 in Ontario, which suggests that community spread cases of the virus has peaked, while cases in long-term care homes and other congregate settings, such as homeless shelters, appears to be surging.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the announcement live at 1 p.m.