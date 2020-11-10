TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in North York on Tuesday.

Ford made headlines on Monday after calling on the federal government to swap its 14-day mandatory quarantine for international travellers with a rapid COVID-19 test.

“I want to start getting people tested as they're coming off rather than isolating for 14 days. Let's get them tested immediately when they come off the plane and test them again five or six days later,” Ford told reporters at the time.

Moreover, the premier said he would “go at it alone” if Ottawa choses not to support the initiative, while acknowledging that airports are under federal jurisdiction.

The premier will be joined by Finance Minister Rod Phillips and Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction Prabmeet Sarkaria for the 1 p.m. announcement

