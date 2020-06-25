TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled make an announcement at Queen’s Park this afternoon alongside Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Jill Dunlop, the associate minister of children and women's issues.

The announcement comes a day after Windsor-Essex got the green light from the government to move into Stage 2 of the province’s regional reopening.

Windsor-Essex was the last region in Ontario to enter the second stage of Ontario’s restart plan due to COVID-19 outbreaks in the agri-farm sector.

However, two towns within that region remain in Stage 1 as six agri-farm workplaces are experiencing an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, four in Leamington and two in Kingsville.

In the meantime, the government said it would be sending mobile testing units to farms in those two municipalities.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the announcement live at 1 p.m.