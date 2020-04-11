TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is considering adjusting the list of essential employees eligible for free childcare.

The Ontario government opened emergency child care centres in late March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to free up front-line essential workers.

The province released a list of workers eligible for the childcare service, which included regulated health-care workers, police officers, correction officers and paramedics.

The premier told reporters on Saturday that grocery clerks and transit drivers may be added to the list as it’s reviewed by Education Minister Stephen Lecce next week.

"The list is very long but I know that Minister Lecce will be coming out over the next short while, over the next few days, and adjusting the list he has,” Premier Ford said at a news conference Saturday.

"I have all the confidence in the world that he will make the right decision for any essential person out there, grocery clerks and transit drivers as well.”