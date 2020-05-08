TORONTO -- Golf courses across the province remain closed for now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Ontario Premier Doug Ford said those “lobbying hard” for fairways to start opening up for the season “have a pretty good case.”

“I understand people want to get out there and get a little bit of fresh air and a little bit of exercise,” Ford said on Friday during his daily news conference held at Queen’s Park. “God knows I need a little bit of exercise myself.”

During the afternoon news conference, the premier was asked about when golf courses and tennis courts will be open for the season for people to play while practicing physical distancing. Ford did not provide any specific timeline on the matter, but proceeded to list “all the reasons” he’s getting “lobbied” by friends who are golfers.

“I have a lot of friends who are golfers and they are lobbying hard for this golf. They are giving me every single reason why they should be able to go out there,” the premier said, adding that he’s a “terrible golfer” himself.

“They told me they won’t take carts, they’ll walk, they have this new little mechanism that they don’t have to touch the flag when you hit the hole, the ball will pop out, and they’ll be apart from each other – that’s their lobbying points.”

Ford said he “understands” their pleas, noting “they have a pretty good case there.”

He said he’ll take these points to Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, and see what he has to say.

“I don’t know if he’s a golfer, I’ve never asked Dr. Williams,” Ford said. “I’ll bring this back to the team, and, again, safety is of number one concern.”

“Eventually they’ll be able to get back on the golf course based on the safety and the protocol.”

One week ago, the Ontario government announced that golf courses can start preparing to open up for the upcoming season, but not open to the public, as of May 4 at 12:01 a.m.

Golf courses are beginning to open up to the public this month in other parts of Canada as provinces, such as Alberta and B.C., begin to ease restrictions.