TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford's constituency office has been "locked down" after a COVID-19 outbreak among staff.

Ford's office in North Etobicoke will be closed for the "foreseeable future" following the positive test results, his spokesperson said Friday.

"The premier has not visited the office in the past two weeks and has had no exposure," the premier’s spokesperson said. "To allow for a deep cleaning, the office will be closed for the foreseeable future as services and support continues to be offered virtually."

In his daily news conference, the premier addressed the closure, saying that three staff members tested positive for the disease.

"The outbreak took place a few days ago," Ford said. "They've locked down the office."

"We had a few visitors come in and that's where they believe they contacted COVID."

Last month, Ford said he was "monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms" after a junior staff member on his team tested positive.

According to Ford's office at the time, the premier did not have any close contact or prolonged exposure with the junior staff member.